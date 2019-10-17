Redmi 8A Offline Sales Debut At Same Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi's Redmi 8A is the latest budget smartphone from the company. The device was launched in India in the last month starting from Rs. 6,499. Now, as the festive season is around the corner, the device is now available offline.

Well, a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources reveals that Xiaomi's Redmi 8A is now available via the offline stores in the country. Notably, the device will be available at the same pricing as the online stores until the festival of Diwali.

Redmi 8A Price In India

Redmi 8A has been launched in the country in two storage configurations. The base variant with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM is priced at Rs. 6,499. And, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM is priced at Rs. 6,999. It is said that these costs will be increased by another Rs. 300 for both variants in the offline market after the festival.

Redmi 8A Highlights

Redmi 8A is fitted with a 6.22-inch HD+ Dot Notch 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, the budget smartphone is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC, which works in conjunction with 3GB/4GB RAM and32GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card.

This new offering boots Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 and comes with P2i splash-resistant nanocoating, an infrared sensor, Wireless FM Radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It comes with a single 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor along with LED flash, dual PD autofocus, and f/1.9 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the major highlight of the device is the presence of a capacious 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, the retail package of the Redmi 8A features only a 10W charger.

Right Time To Buy?

Well, this is the right time to buy the Redmi 8A if you are looking forward to purchase it from the offline stores. If you do it online, there will be some attractive discounts including no cost EMI and partner offers. However, some retailers might give the same benefits offline as well.

301 Moved Permanently

301 Moved Permanently

nginx