Redmi 9A Tipped To Feature MediaTek Helio G80 Processor: Expected Launch, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is gearing up for a couple of launches, including the Redmi 9A smartphone. While the phone has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for a while, the Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has revealed fresh details. As one of the budget smartphones, it would feature the MediaTek MT6969T processor.

Redmi 9A Specifications Revealed

Redmi is one of the popular brands in India, especially for its budget-friendly devices. The upcoming Redmi 9A will add to the list of budget smartphones. Multiple reports had claimed that the Chinese company would likely feature the MediaTek Helio G8X series processors, which claim to provide smooth and fast performance.

Accordingly, reports from the tipster Digital Chat Station notes that Redmi 9A could feature MediaTek MT6969T processor under the hood. It should be noted that the exact marketing names of these processors are unknown yet. Another speculation reveals that this processor packs inferior specifications when compared with the Redmi 10X 4G phone.

Redmi 9A Expected Features

Presently, nothing else is known about the upcoming Redmi 9A device. A recent FCC listing has revealed it could run MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to be a dual-SIM smartphone with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support. A few other reports had noted a 5,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast charging support and a 10W charger.

The other aspects of the Redmi 9A gathered from the leaks and speculations include support for 4G LTE networks. The schematic sketch of the smartphone's rear as leaked by the FCC certification listing reveals that the Redmi 9A could flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear. It is believed to measure 164mm x 77.07mm in terms of dimensions.

Redmi 9A Launch

Presently, the launch details of the Redmi 9A are unknown. The company recently launched the Redmi 9 with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ panel. The Redmi 9 is powered by the Mediatek Helio G80 SoC and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. With the launch of the Redmi 9, we can expect to see the unveiling of the Redmi 9A in the coming days.

