Redmi 9 With 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Bags TENNA Certification

Redmi 9 debuted earlier this week as a new budget offering by Xiaomi. The device comes as a successor to the Redmi 8 and is packed with hardware such as an FHD+ display and a quad-rear camera module. The company has announced the device in two different configurations. However, a new model has now been spotted on TENNA.

The Redmi 9 has been certified with the M2004J19C model number on TENNA which is a Chinese mobile regulatory authority. As per the listing, the handset will be available with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

If that's true, the device will be available in three variants - 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage configuration. Also, the TENNA listing suggests the handset will come in six different shades to choose from which includes black, blue, green, pink, red, and white.

The remaining hardware is expected to be the same as the other two models. Speaking of which, the Redmi 9's 6GB RAM model is also likely to be driven by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor accompanied by Mali-G52 GPU. Software-wise, the Redmi Note 9 will ship with Android 10 OS wrapped under MIUI 11 skin.

One of the other major highlights of this handset is the quad-rear camera setup that accommodates a 13MP primary sensor. Completing the imaging setup is an 8MP sensor ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors functioning as a depth and a macro sensor respectively.

Upfront, the device flaunts a 6.53-inch LCD display which delivers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The waterdrop notch accommodates an 8MP selfie camera that has an f/2.0 aperture. Lastly, a 5,020 mAh battery is what drives the unit.

