Redmi 9i Confirmed To Launch On September 15: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi India has confirmed the launch date of the Redmi 9i. The launch will take place in the country on September 15 at 12 PM. The phone will be sold via Mi.com and Flipkart. The company teased the phone as 'Big on Entertainment', which hints at a large screen.

Redmi 9i Details

The Mi India landing page has also revealed the design and some specifications of the Redmi 9i. As per the render images on the Mi India, the Redmi 9i might get a similar design as the Redmi 9. The Redmi 9i will be available in two storage configurations including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. There will be an option for external storage expansions.

Talking about the display, the Redmi 9i is expected to pack a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch style. It will also offer a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Previously a report via Pricebaba claimed that there will be the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under its hood. The handset is also teased to come with a large battery. However, as of now, there are no details about battery capacity and camera details.

It will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and likely to come in Sea Blue, Nature Green, and Midnight Black color options. As per connectivity aspects, it said to include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. Further, the volume rockers and the power button will be placed on the right side on the device. The 3.5mm audio jack will be on top, while the USB Type-C port for charging will be housed at the bottom.

What To Expect?

The company has been offering low priced phones one after another for a while now. The price of the recently launched Redmi 9A starts at Rs. 6799. So, the new phone is also expected to be launched at a lower price like the Redmi 9, and the Redmi 9A.

Best Mobiles in India