Redmi Go with 16 GB storage is now official: Available for Rs 4,799 News oi-Vivek Redmi Go was initially launched with 8 GB internal storage

Xiaomi's Redmi Go is one of the most affordable 4G LTE enabled smartphone in India, based on Android Oreo Go OS. Now, the company has launched a new iteration of the Redmi Go with double the storage amount, compared to the standard version of the Redmi Go, which offers 8 GB internal storage.

The all-new Redmi Go offers 16 GB internal storage and the smartphone will be available via various channels, including Flipkart, Mi. com, and Mi Home. Just like the standard variant, the Redmi Go will be available in Black and Blue color variants with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Redmi Go specifications

The Redmi Go is an affordable smartphone based on Android Oreo Go OS, which is a lightweight Android OS, fine-tuned by Google to offer unprecedented smartphone experience on devices with entry-level specifications.

The Redmi Go has a 5-inch display with 1280 x 720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 Quad-core chipset with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The phone comes with an 8 MP primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5 MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The main camera is capable of recording 1080p videos and also supports software-based portrait mode. Unlike most of the Redmi smartphones, the Redmi Go misses out on a fingerprint scanner, which could be a deal breaker for some users, especially in the security department.

A 3000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with standard 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the device is based on Android 8.1 Oreo Go OS with stock Android skin on top. With under Rs 5,000 price tag, the Redmi Go is one of the best smartphones in the country, especially for the first time smartphone buyers.