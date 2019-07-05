Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Unveiled: Comes With An Avengers Medallion News oi-Vivek

The Avengers: End Game is one of the highest grossing movies in the world, and now, Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi has collaborated with Marvel to launch a limited edition Redmi K20 Pro smartphone called the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition.

As of now, there is no information on the exact pricing or the memory configuration offered on the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition. Like most of the limited edition smartphones, the Redmi K20 Pro is most likely to offer at least 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

New Non-Gradient Design

The standard Redmi K20 Pro comes in three colors with gradient design, whereas, the K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a black and grey color tone with a sort of pattern design, which looks like a suit.

What Comes In the Retail Package

Unlike the standard Redmi K20 Pro, the special Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition comes with a blue avengers themed case and a medallion from Marvel, which is like a collection item. The entire package comes with the Avengers theme, and even the outer case has a special Avengers logo.

Redmi K20 Pro Specifications Recall

To recall the specifications, the Redmi K20 Pro is the most affordable smartphone in the world, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM (maximum 8 GB) and 64 GB of storage (maximum 256 GB). The smartphone has a big 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The Redmi K20 Pro is also one of the first smartphones from the company with a triple rear-camera setup, consisting of a dedicated telephoto lens and an ultra wide-angle lens. The smartphone does feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and a pop-up selfie camera.

What Do We Think About the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition

The barebone Redmi K20 Pro in itself is a great offering, and the Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition is definitely a collector's item, especially for those, who are Marvel or Avengers fanatics. Though this is a special limited edition model, it is most likely to cost less than any other Android smartphone based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 platform.

