Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Program Live In India – Here’s How To Apply

Xiaomi's sub-brand unveiled the flagship Redmi K20 series smartphones in China back in May. These smartphones are all set to be launched in India in mid-July. In the meantime, it looks like the company has opened registrations for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer program for the interested fans.

Under the Explorer Program, Redmi fans will get early access to the Redmi K20 Pro so that they can use the phone and explore the features ahead of others. If you are interested in the program, you can register for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Program from the official website. This registration process is already live in the country and will end on June 22 at midnight.

After the registration, the company will evaluate the applicants' Mi Community Profile and other social media handles. It is worth noting that only 48 applicants will be shortlisted for the Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Program.

Redmi K20 Pro Teased Officially

Earlier this month, the company teased the Redmi K20 revealing that it could be launched in the country sometime in mid-July. Following the same, there was a teaser based on the AnTuTu score of the smartphone touting it as the world's fastest smartphone. While this device has been launched in the global markets as the Mi 9T, the Indian variant is likely to retain the Redmi K20 moniker.

Expected Price In India

Though the official pricing of this newly launched Redmi smartphone is yet to be announced, there are claims that it will be similar to the pricing in China. The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in three variants 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These variants are priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000), 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000) and 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000) respectively.

How About Competition?

The Redmi K20 Pro is all set to be launched in India next month and we know that it will be a stiff rival to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, the company took a dig at its rival soon after the announcement of the same in mid-May and launched the Redmi flagships a few days later. It is quite clear that the Redmi flagships will be priced reasonably to make sure they win the competition but it remains to be seen if the device will be launched as the Poco F2.

