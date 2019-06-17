ENGLISH

    Redmi K20 Pro Is World’s Fastest Phone – Official Teaser Ahead Of India Launch

    By
    |

    Redmi K20 Pro is one of the highly anticipated smartphones to be launched in India in a few weeks. As per an official post shared by the company last month, the device is expected to be launched in mid-July in the country. Now, there appears to be another teaser shared by the company on its Twitter handle shedding light on this device.

    Redmi K20 Pro Is World’s Fastest Phone, Claims Official Teaser

     

    Redmi K20 Official Teaser

    The official Redmi India Twitter account has come up with a teaser suggesting the launch of the Redmi K20 Pro in India. It actually teases the launch of the OnePlus 7 Pro with the caption "Some celebrations are short-lived. Stay tuned". Also, the teaser has an image that touts the Redmi K20 Pro to be the world's fastest phone.

    Notably, there is no word regarding the exact launch date of the Redmi flagship smartphone. All we know for now is that it will be launched in India with the Redmi K20 Pro moniker unlike the other global markets. Back then, the teaser hinted that the launch will happen in six weeks, which falls in mid-July. For the uninitiated, the Redmi K20 Pro was launched in the international markets as Xiaomi Mi 9T.

    Expected Redmi K20 Pro Price In India

    Though the official pricing of this newly launched Redmi smartphone is yet to be announced, there are claims that it will be similar to the pricing in China. The Redmi K20 Pro was launched in three variants 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM, 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. These variants are priced at 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,000), 2599 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000) and 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 30,000) respectively.

     

    Redmi K20 Pro Competition

    The Redmi K20 Pro is all set to be launched in India next month and we know that it will be a stiff rival to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, the company took a dig at its rival soon after the announcement of the same in mid-May and launched the Redmi flagships a few days later. It is quite clear that the Redmi flagships will be priced reasonably to make sure they win the competition but it remains to be seen if the device will be launched as the Poco F2.

    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 11:15 [IST]
