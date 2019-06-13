Xiaomi Mi 9T Is A Rebranded Redmi K20 With A Higher Price Tag News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched the first Mi series smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is a rebranded version of the Redmi K20. The Xiaomi Mi 9T will be available exclusively in Europe, and here is everything you need to know about the latest smartphone from Xiaomi.

Design

The Xiaomi Mi 9T looks exactly identical to the Redmi K20 with an all-glass design with a flame pattern representing back panel. The device has a USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, and the back panel also houses a triple rear-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto and a super wide-angle lens.

Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9T comes with a 6.39-inch edge-to-edge OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage. Do note that the device does not feature a microSD card slot.

As per the cameras are concerned, the device is equipped with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, 13 MP ultra wide-angle sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The primary camera setup is capable of recording 4K videos @ 60fps, whereas, the 20 MP pop-up selfie camera can only record 1080p videos @30fps.

A 4000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port. As per the other connectivity features are concerned, the device does offer dual-channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

Price and availability

The base variant of the Xiaomi Mi 9T comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for €329 (Rs. 25,800), and Xiaomi has come up with an offer, where, users can buy the Mi 9T for €299 (Rs. 23,400) for the first 24 hours. The high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage retails for €369 (Rs. 28,900). The device will go on sale from June 17 (for the base variant with 64 GB storage) and the high-end variant will be available on a later date.

What do we think about the Xiaomi Mi 9T?

The Xiaomi Mi 9T is the exact replica of the Redmi K20 with a higher price tag. Both smartphones offer an identical design, identical hardware, and identical software. The only difference between the two is the branding on the outside. We would suggest the Redmi K20 over the Xiaomi Mi 9T, as the Redmi K20 is much cheaper compared to the Xiaomi Mi 9T.