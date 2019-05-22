Xiaomi Mi 9T gets certified hinting imminent launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi 9T appears to be all set to go official soon.

Earlier this year, a slew of Mi series smartphones were unveiled including the flagship Mi 9 and variants such as Mi 9 Transparent Edition and Mi 9 SE. While these smartphones are yet to be launched in the major global markets, it looks like the company is prepping another model in the series - the alleged Mi 9T.

In a recent development, an unannounced Mi series smartphone carrying the model number M1903F10G has received certification from Thailand's regulatory database NBTC. This is not the first time that we are coming across details regarding this device has it has already been certified by numerous regulatory authorities in the past.

Xiaomi Mi 9T certification

As per the NBTC certification, the Xiaomi smartphone in the making appears to have the model number M1903F10G. Apart from the model number, this smartphone does not reveal the other details pertaining to the device. Notably, it has been certified by NCC, EEC, IMDA and FCC databases hinting that it could be launched sometime soon.

While there are no details regarding its specifications, we can expect this smartphone to be the sequel to the Mi 8 Pro, which was launched back in 2019. However, an official confirmation from the company is awaited. If the launch is going to happen soon, then we can expect some official confirmation to emerge online in the coming days.

Redmi K20 launch plans

In the meantime, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to take the wraps off its first flagship smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. This smartphone appears to feature triple cameras at the rear, a pop-up selfie camera, a full-screen front sans a notch and surrounded by negligible bezels along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Recent reports have confirmed that it might arrive with a long-lasting battery, which can last for two days with support for 27W fast charging. It has been confirmed that the Redmi K20 will be announced on May 28 in the company's home market China.

Source: Dealntech