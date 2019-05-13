Redmi 855 flagship to be launched with Android Q Beta News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 855 flagship is all set to be launched with the beta version of the latest iteration of Android.

Last week, at the Google I/O 2019 annual developer conference, the company came up with many product announcements. One of the much-awaited announcements is the next iteration of Android - Android Q. It was stated that the beta version of this iteration is supported by 21 devices from 13 different brands.

When it comes to Xiaomi, its flagship models of last year - Mi 9 and Mi Mix 3 5G are likely to get Android Q beta. As the company is speculated to unveil the Redmi flagship with Snapdragon 855 SoC sometime today, the Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has come up with a clarification regarding the device.

Well, the Redmi 855 flagship is rumored to get the Android Q beta and beta version of MIUI 10 as well. Notably, this is not surprising as the alleged protective film of the Redmi K20 Pro hit the web a few days back hinting that it runs MIUI beta.

Redmi 855 flagship features

Going by the previous reports, the upcoming Redmi smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC has hit the web many times in the past. The device is believed to sport a pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras at its rear. As per the General Manager at Xiaomi's Smart Hardware Division, Tang Hu, the upcoming smartphone might be launched in the country on May 13, which is today.

Two Redmi flagship smartphones expected

Last week, we came across a report revealing the alleged storage, RAM and color variants of the Redmi flagship smartphone. Interestingly, the report revealed that there will be two flagship smartphones and not one. Previous reports also hinted that two Redmi 855 flagships will be announced and make their way to the Indian market. And, there are claims that one of it could be the Poco F2.

Specifications leak

The Redmi K20 Pro leak not only revealed the alleged moniker of the Redmi flagship smartphone but also its key specifications. The device is expected to flaunt a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and in-display fingerprint sensor. Rumors are rife that it will have a 48MP primary camera sensor at its rear. The smartphone is expected to get the power from a 4000mAh battery with support for 27W fast charging offering 2 days of battery life. The other details that we know include a 3.5mm headphone jack and NFC support.

Source