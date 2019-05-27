Redmi K20 spotted on Geekbench with 6 GB RAM and Android 9 Pie OS News oi-Vivek Redmi K20 will launch on the 28th of May

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro are the most anticipated smartphones from Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi. The K20 and the K20 Pro are expected to offer some of the category first features and are most likely to launch tomorrow (28th of May 2019).

The Xiaomi Redmi K20 or the Xiaomi DaVinci was spotted on Geekbench 4, the CPU benchmark platform, revealing some interesting aspects of the smartphone. Considering the benchmark scores of 2574 on single core and 7079 on multi-core CPU performance, the Redmi K20 is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC.

Similarly, the Geekbench 4 listing also reveals that the Redmi K20 will offer 6 GB of RAM (at least on one variant) and the device will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin (probably) on top.

Redmi K20 expected specifications

Considering the leaks and official teasers, the Redmi K20 will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, offering FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a 7th Gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage for the base variant, and the device might offer up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device is most likely to feature dual nano SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

The Redmi K20 is expected to be the first Redmi smartphone with a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 13 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the same line, the Redmi K20 will feature a 20 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability. The base variant of the Redmi K20 is expected to cost less than Rs 20,000, stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Redmi K20 and other upcoming smartphones.

