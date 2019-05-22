Redmi K20 will be the first Redmi smartphone with 7th Gen In-display fingerprint sensor News oi-Vivek Redmi K20 will feature a bezel-less OLED display

We are just days away from the launch of the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro, which are one of the kind flagship smartphones from Xiaomi's sub smartphone brand Redmi.

Redmi China has confirmed some of the features of the Redmi K20 and the K20 Pro, including a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, a 48 MP primary camera, which supports native 96fps super slow-motion video recording. Now, with the latest post on Weibo, Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 will come with a 7th Gen in-display fingerprint sensor.

What is 7th Gen In-display fingerprint sensor?

A 7th Gen In-display fingerprint sensor comes with an all-new 3P lens and 7.2μm ultra-large pixels. Compared to the previous generation In-display fingerprint sensor, the 7th Gen sensor on the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro will be 30% more accurate and the fingerprint scanning area has been increased by 15%.

Along with the above-mentioned feature, the 7th Gen sensor does offer DSP acceleration, which should help the smartphone to unlock the smartphone quickly (10% quicker than the previous In-display fingerprint sensors). And the all-new sensor is also designed in such a way that can work even in direct sunlight and in low temperatures.

Redmi K20 remaining specifications

The Redmi K20 will also be the first Redmi smartphone with an all-display design, along with a pop-up selfie camera to offer an all-screen smartphone experience. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the smartphone with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone will have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. A 4000 mAh battery will power the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type-C port, and the smartphone is also expected to retain a 3.5mm headphone jack.

