Redmi K30S Likely Launching As Rebranded Mi 10T: What To Expect?

Xiaomi Mi 10 series offers some premium features for a bargain. At the same time, the company is rebranding some of the Mi 10 smartphones to debut under the Redmi brand. New reports suggest that the upcoming Redmi K30S will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Redmi K30S Rebrand

The speculations are based on the leaked posters and other Redmi K30S images. According to the Playfuldroid, the Redmi K30S is the latest smartphone to debut as a rebranded smartphone. Reports suggest that the Mi 10T with a 64MP primary camera will debut as the Redmi K30S. To note, the Mi 10T series include the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T, and the Mi 10T Pro.

This isn't the first time we're hearing of a rebranded smartphone from Xiaomi. Several reports also point that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 smartphone could be a rebranded Poco smartphone. Nevertheless, we would still be getting some premium features irrespective of the branding on the device.

Redmi K30S: What To Expect

If the Mi 10T is indeed the new Redmi K30S, then we can expect a lot of similarities in the features. We might be seeing a similar 144Hz refresh rate on the color-accurate LCD screen with a punch-hole notch. The Snapdragon 885 flagship processor would likely power the smartphone - the same as seen on the new OnePlus 8T.

The Redmi K30S might debut with multiple variants, at least with 6GB and 8GB RAM models. The Mi 10T is fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and one can expect the same on the upcoming Redmi smartphone. A similar quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter can also be expected.

Redmi K30 Launch In India

The Redmi K series has been well-received in India as one of the affordable flagships. When it comes to the India launch, nothing is certain yet. Moreover, the company recently launched the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro in India, which will begin shipping from November 3. If this is indeed rebranded as the Redmi K30S, we can expect a lower price tag.

