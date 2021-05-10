Redmi K40 Gaming Smartphone with Dimensity 1100 SoC Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Last month, Redmi took the wraps off the Redmi K40 Gaming, which is its first gaming-centric smartphone. The device featured mechanical gaming trigger buttons too. Prior to its announcement, there were speculations that the company will work on another variant of the gaming smartphone with a toned-down chipset.

Back then, both the variants of the gaming smartphone were tipped to share the spotlight at the same time. However, the company took the wraps off the Redmi K40 Gaming alone. Now, a well-known Weibo-based tipster from China, Digital Chat Station has shared the key specifications of the other gaming-centric Redmi smartphone likely on cards. It is believed that this smartphone in question could be launched this month in the company's home market China.

New Redmi K40 Gaming Smartphone Details

Back in February this year, the same tipster hinted that the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone will be launched in two variants - one with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 aka MT6893 SoC and the other variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC aka MT6891. The former, being the more powerful model, went official already. However, Redmi is yet to confirm when it will take the wraps off the toned-down variant.

Now, the tipster has once again shed light on the details of the other gaming smartphone variant from the company. It has been revealed that the Redmi K40 Gaming that uses the Dimensity 1100 SoC could be launched this month.

New Redmi K40 Gaming: What To Expect?

Going by the information shared by the tipster, the Redmi K40 Gaming smartphone's Dimensity 1100 SoC is believed to be launched with a punch-hole cutout at the center and a FHD+ display. It is also believed to sport a 64MP primary rear camera sensor and a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology.

The model number of the device in question M2104K10C was spotted at a slew of certification sites including 3C, TENAA and Master Lu benchmark. These indicate that it could be launched as the Redmi K40 Gaming Lite. As per the Master Lu listing, the smartphone might flaunt a Dimensity 1100 soC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Given that the smartphone might be launched later this month, we can expect to see further details in the coming days.

