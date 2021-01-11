Redmi K40 Is The Cheapest Snapdragon 888 SoC Powered Smartphone: Key Specs Confirmed News oi-Vivek

Every major Android smartphone OEM have started to either tease or launch a flagship smartphone, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Xiaomi's spun-off brand Redmi has now confirmed that the Redmi K40 will also be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

In a Weibo post, Lu Weibing, GM, Redmi has officially confirmed that the Redmi K40 will soon launch, and will be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. On top of that, Lu has also confirmed that the entry-level model of the Redmi K40 will be priced at 2999 Yuan, and it could easily cost around Rs. 30,000, if it ever launches in India.

He also has confirmed that the Redmi K40 will be the most expensive straight screen device. This means the Redmi K40 is most likely to have a flat-screen. However, it is still a little confusing why he is bosting about a device that is obviously expensive.

Another interesting feature of the Redmi K40 is that the phone will have a large battery with more than 4,000 mAh capacity. On top of that, the Redmi K40 is likely to support fast charging. However, as of now, there is no information on how fast the device would charge.

Like the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K20, the Redmi K40 is likely to ship with MIUI skin on top. This time around, the custom UI is likely to be based on Android 11 OS. The smartphone is likely to be limited to China for the first few months, and we can expect it to launch in select markets like India.

Given the teased price, the Redmi K40 is for sure is the most affordable smartphone based on the Snapdragon 888 SoC, at least during the launch. On contrary, the Mi 11 costs 3999 Yuan, making it at least 12 thousand more expensive than the Redmi K40, even though both phones are based on the same chipset.

Source

Best Mobiles in India