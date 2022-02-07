Redmi K50 Series Price Leaks Online Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi appears to be gearing up to launch the next-generation smartphones in the K series in its home market China. The talk is about the Redmi K50 series smartphones that comprises a slew of devices ranging from mid-range to premium ones. Ahead of the announcement of this series, we have come across several leaks and speculations hinting at what we can expect.

Now, a fresh report has shed light on the possible pricing of the Redmi K50 series smartphones in China. However, this is not the final pricing and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same. Let's take a look at the Redmi K50 series pricing details from here.

Redmi K50 Price Leak

As per the leak by a Twitter-based tipster, the Redmi K50 smartphones will be priced starting from 1,999 Yuan (approx. Rs. 23,500). The Pro model in the series will be priced starting from 2,699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 31,800). Likewise, the Redmi K50 Pro+ could be priced starting from 3,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 38,900) and the most powerful device in the series - the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition could be priced starting from 3,499 Yuan (approx. 41,200).

Redmi K50 Expected Specs

Going by the previous rumors and speculations, two models in the Redmi K50 series are expected to get the power from a Qualcomm chipset. It is tipped that the Redmi K50 standard variant will use the Snapdragon 870 SoC while the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition is likely to get the power from the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

On the other hand, the Redmi K50 Pro is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC and the Redmi K50 Pro+ is said to use a Dimensity 9000 SoC. While the starting variants - the standard K50 and K50 Pro might arrive with 66W and 67W fast charging support respectively, the power models - the Pro+ and Gaming Edition could have 120W fast charging support.

Notably, three of these smartphones in the Redmi K50 series have cleared the TENAA certification process revealing that their launch could happen anytime soon. One of these models appeared on the BIS certification database hinting its imminent launch in India as well. We can expect the Indian launch to be close to the heels of the announcement in China.

As of now, the company is yet to announce the launch date for the Redmi K50 series smartphones. We can expect the same to happen sometime later this month but an official confirmation is expected to be made in the next few days.

The Redmi K50 series is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with custom MIUI skin on top. As of now, it is unclear if the phone will launch with MIUI 12 OS or MIUI 13. Nonetheless, the phone will feature a custom skinned Android UI. One of the leaked renders hinted at the presence of a triple-camera setup on the smartphone with a 64MP or 108MP primary camera sensor. This is the render of the Redmi K50 standard variant and we need to wait to get more clarity regarding the other models.

