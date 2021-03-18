Redmi Note 10 Pro Max First Sale Set For 12 PM Today: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, the Redmi Note 10 series smartphones were launched in India. Today, the most advanced smartphone in this series - the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is all set to go on sale for the first time. The budget flagship smartphone's siblings - Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro went on sale for the first time earlier this week.

Given that it is the high-end model in the trio, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features notable improvements including a 108MP primary camera sensor at its rear, multiple color options, and storage configurations.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Price In India

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three storage options - a base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 18,999, a mid-range variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 19,999 and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 21,999. All these storage variants are available in three colors - Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, and Dark Night. The device will be up for sale via Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and office retailers.

When it comes to the launch offers, Amazon and Mi.com provide an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 on using an ICICI Bank credit card and choosing the EMI payment option. Mi.com will provide Rs. 600 cashback on using MobiKwik payments and benefits worth Rs. 10,000 for Jio subscribers on recharging with the Rs. 349 prepaid plan.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

To recap its specifications, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is fitted with a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with support for HDR 10, 100% coverage on DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 1200 nits peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone's screen is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission. An octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset ticks at its core teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of storage space.

On the optical front, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max bestows a quad-camera arrangement at the rear with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5MP secondary super macro lens, an 8MP third ultra-wide-angle lens, and a fourth 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera within the punch-hole cutout at the center.

The other aspects of the Redmi smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, IR sensor, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. A 5020mAh battery powers the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with support for 33W fast-charging support.

Should You Buy?

If you want to upgrade to a smartphone with impressive specifications without shelling out a lot of money, then the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is one of the best options. We say so as you can get to experience a 108MP camera sensor, super macro mode, and other notable aspects for under Rs. 20,000. By offering impressive camera specs, 33W fast-charging and more, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max stands out against the competition in this price segment. However, it lacks 5G connectivity, which is a major setback.

