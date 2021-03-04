Redmi Note 10 Series India Launch Today: Watch Live Stream, Expected Price News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi Note 10 series is all set to go official in India today. The series is expected to comprise three models - Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. All these models come as the sequels to those in the Redmi Note 9 series that went official last year.

Notably, the Redmi Note 10 series is believed to sport a Super AMOLED display and a whopping 108MP primary rear camera sensor. The company is believed to host a virtual launch event for the Redmi Note 10 series on account of the ongoing health crisis.

Redmi Note 10 Launch Live Stream

Well, if you are interested in catching up with the live updates from Redmi, then you can check out the Redmi Note 10 series launch live stream. The company has stated that the launch will debut at 12 PM and the launch will be live streamed via Xiaomi's official social media handles including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Also, you can catch the live updates from the video embedded below.

Redmi Note 10 Series Expected Price In India

While we will get to know the final pricing of the Redmi Note 10 series today at the launch event, there are rumors and leaks that are going on for quite some time.

Going by the same, the Redmi Note 10 standard variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space could be priced at Rs. 15,999. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the smartphone could be priced at Rs. 13,999.

Besides this, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is speculated to be priced around Rs. 20,000 for the entry-level variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and relatively more expensive for the other variants with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

These pricing speculations seem to be almost genuine as the Redmi Note 9 series is priced starting from Rs. 11,999. As one of the recent reports noted, the Redmi Note 9 series has received a temporary price cut right in time of the launch of its successors.

