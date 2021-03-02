Redmi Note 10 Series Confirmed To Feature OnePlus 8T Like Display: At Half The Cost? News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones in India on March 4. The company has already confirmed some of the features of the upcoming note smartphone, including its camera specifications and design.

Just now, the brand has officially confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. As of now, it is unclear if this feature will be available on just the pro model or every version of the Redmi Note 10.

OnePlus 8T Like Display On Redmi Note

The OnePlus 8T is currently the most affordable smartphone in India with a 120Hz AMOLED display, and the device costs Rs. 42,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Considering the price of the previous high-end Redmi Note smartphone, even the top-of-the-line variant of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000, which makes it the most affordable smartphone with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

As per the leaks, the base model of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone is likely to come with a 60Hz Super AMOLED display with a tiny notch at the top, offering a higher screen-to-body ratio.

Besides the display, the brand has confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones will have a stereo speaker setup, and some models of the Redmi Note 10 will have a 108MP primary camera.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: A Flagship?

Given the high-end model of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, 108MP camera, stereo speaker setup, 5G connectivity, and more features, it sure looks like an affordable flagship smartphone rather than a mid-ranger like the previous generation Redmi Note series of smartphones.

All these upgraded features of the Redmi Note 10 are likely to drive up the cost of the smartphone when compared to its predecessor for sure.

