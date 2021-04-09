Redmi Note 10 Series Users Experiencing Unresponsive Touch, Screen Flicker Issue: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's Redmi Note is one of the most promising smartphone lineups which have been catering to the mid-tier category of consumers. The Redmi Note 10 series is the most recent offering by the company which brings some high-end features to the table with a reasonable price label. But, it seems that users are not entirely pleased with the performance. Several users have taken it to the online forums to complain the display-related issues. Check out the details:

Redmi Note 10 Series Display Issues

Multiple Redmi Note 10 smartphone users are complaining of display touch issues. The Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max users have reported issues with their displays. As per the users, they are experiencing issues with display touch. The range of issues reported across the Redmi Note 10 smartphones are similar.

The problem generally occurs when the screen refresh rate is being changed from 120Hz to 60Hz. The Redmi Note 10 and the Redmi Note 10 Pro users are also complaining of display flickering issue. Reports also suggest this issue is more persistent with dark mode.

Users have resorted to online platforms including Twitter to narrate the ordeal. While Xiaomi has not yet released any official statements on this issue, the brand has replied to the tweets related to this concern.

Additionally, the reports suggest that the users who took their devices to the service centres for a fix were advised for at least a month or two for a firmware update. A fix is expected via an OTA update. We are waiting for the company to acknowledge this issue and start rolling out a fix sometime soon.

It is currently unknown what the exact cause of this issue is and if this is something related to hardware or is some kind of software bug. Since the support centres are advising users to wait for a software update, the probability of a software bug being the reason for the Redmi Note 10 devices' display flicker and other touch issue is highly likely.

