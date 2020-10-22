ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 10 Stops By 3C Certification; Reveals 33W Fast Charging Tech

    By
    |

    Redmi is gearing up to launch the Note 10 series and it seems the smartphones could hit the markets pretty soon. The Redmi Note 10 smartphones were recently spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website. The phones with the model number M2007J22C and M2007J17C were initially spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma, who suggests a couple of key features.

    Redmi Note 10 Stops By 3C Certification

     

    Redmi Note 10 Series Details

    The details on the 3C certification site reveal that the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series will certainly include two models, and a third one is also likely. Plus, all the phones get fast charging capabilities. The Redmi Note 10 with the model number M2007J22C will pack 22.5W fast charging support and the one with the model number M2007J17C will get 33W fast charging capability.

    Reports point that the M2007J17C will be the Redmi Note 10 base model, which would come with a 4,820 mAh battery. Other details include the Snapdragon 750 processor with 5G support. Further, reports also said that parent company Xiaomi was rebranding the newly launched Mi 10T Lite as the new Redmi Note 10.

    Several similarities point that this could indeed be true. A similar processor and battery capacity could also mean a similar 120Hz refresh rate on the display. Plus, we could see a similar 64MP quad-camera setup at the rear and a 16MP selfie camera.

    Redmi Note 10 Series Launch

    To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro but skipped the Mi 10T Lite in India. We could be seeing it as the Redmi Note 10. On the other hand, the other model number M2007J22C could be a 'Mini' Redmi smartphone. Previously, a Redmi executive teased that the company could be launching a Mini smartphone following the footsteps of Apple.

     

    Apart from these speculations, not much is known about the upcoming Note 10 series. Also, the precise launch date hasn't been announced either. Generally, the India launch would take place a few days after the launch in China. For all we know, we could be seeing the Redmi Note 10 series hit the Indian market in November.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 22, 2020, 12:03 [IST]
