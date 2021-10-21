Redmi Note 11 Official Renders Show Misty Forest Color Variant News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi just confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 will be unveiled on October 28. It did not divulge the specifications of the smartphone despite revealing the launch date. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has taken the wraps off a couple of official images that show the design of the Redmi Note 11 and its Misty Forest color variant of the device.

Redmi Note 11 Official Renders

From the official renders of the Redmi Note 11 as revealed by the company, the smartphone appears to have flat edges and a USB Type-C port at the bottom alongside a microphone and a speaker. Also, there seems to be a 3.5mm headphone jack that is positioned at the top along with the IR blaster and another speaker that is tuned by JBL.

At the right of the Redmi Note 11, the render shows that there is a volume rocker and a power button that is embedded with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Apart from these, Redmi notes that the smartphone could be launched with a thickness of 8.34mm but the other dimensions and weight of the device are not known. Given that the launch of the Redmi Note 11 is just a week from now, we can get to know further details via teasers.

Redmi Note 11: What To Expect?

While the launch event is slated for 7 PM CST (4:30 PM IST) on October 28, the Redmi Note 11's specifications have been leaked online. Going by the same, the device is expected to flaunt a punch-hole cutout at the top edge. Also, it is expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the rear within a rectangular camera module with a large primary sensor at the top. It is seen to be accompanied by an LED flash unit as well.

As per a listing on an online retailer in China ahead of its launch, the Redmi Note 11 is said to arrive in three variants - standard Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. From the listing, the premium Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is believed to arrive in three color options such as Misty Forest, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Quiet Purple. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is listed in Misty Forest, Mysterious Blackland, Time Quiet Purple, and Shallow meng Xinghe.

Furthermore, the upcoming smartphones are believed to be launched in various storage configurations including 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM. Ahead of the launch of these smartphones, the listing also hinted that buyers can prebook the device to get the priority when purchasing the device by paying between CNY 100 (approx. Rs. 1,200) and CNY 200 (approx. Rs. 2,400).

On the hardware front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro has been tipped to use an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor while the vanilla variant is likely to get the power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The other aspects of the smartphone that we have come across include a 50MP primary sensor on the standard model and a 108MP primary sensor on the Pro model.

Best Mobiles in India