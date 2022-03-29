Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched Globally: Its Better Than Indian Variant News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for the international market along with the Redmi 11S 5G and the Redmi 10 5G. Although the international variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G looks identical to the Indian variant, they are completely two different devices.

Externally, you won't be able to easily differentiate between the Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G and the international Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G except for the "Sound by JBL" branding on the top frame in the international variant. The "Indian" variant does miss out on the JBL branding although it has a stereo speaker setup.

More Powerful Processor For the International Variant

The Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, which is claimed to offer around four lakh scores on AnTuTu and it did score a lot less in our test. The international variant is based on the more powerful Mediatek Dimensity 920, which is said to offer over five lakh points on AnTuTu.

While there are a few common things between the International and the Indian version when it comes to display tech, camera, storage options, and operating systems. Both models do run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 OS, and will soon be upgraded to Android 12 OS.

Indian Variant Has A Bigger Battery With Slower Charging

Another difference between the International and the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the battery. The Indian variant comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging while the International variant has a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

International Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Costs A Lot

The base variant of the Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 20,999. Similarly, the International variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G costs $369, which when converted to Indian rupees comes to around Rs. 28,000.

Do note that, for around the same price you can buy the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India, which is much closer to the International Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G instead of the actual Indian Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

