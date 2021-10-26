Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Confirmed To Get 108MP Camera: Other Features To Check Out News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 11 lineup is all set to hit the market in the coming days. In fact, the Redmi Note 11 series is already up for pre-orders in China. The company has been steadily releasing a couple of teasers, confirming a few specs for us. The latest one confirms the camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ Cameras Confirmed

The Redmi Note 11 lineup is tipped to include the vanilla variant, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Like always, the Pro+ model is tipped to get the most advanced and upgraded features, including the best cameras. A recent teaser confirms the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ would feature a 108MP primary camera.

At the same time, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is also getting a 108MP camera. A promotional poster released by the company confirms the camera setup on the Pro models. One can see the other cameras that are tipped to be an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter to complete the triple-camera setup on the phones.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ could feature a quad-camera setup, where the fourth lens could be a supporting macro shooter. Previous reports claimed the Redmi Note 11 Pro models would feature a 108MP Samsung HM1 sensor and the latest teaser has just confirmed it.

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+: Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi has been steadily teasing a few features of the Redmi Note 11 series. So far, we know that the Redmi Note 11 Pro will draw power from the Dimensity 920 chipset while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will drive the Dimensity 1200 AI processor. Also, both the Pro models are tipped to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Additionally, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was teased with a 120W fast charging support, which is a first on the Redmi Note series. The Redmi Note 11 series along with the Redmi Watch 2 are set to debut on October 28, just two days from now. Presently, the Redmi Note 11 series are up for pre-orders in China. The global launch and availability will be revealed at the launch.

Best Mobiles in India