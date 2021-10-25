Redmi Note 11 Series Up For Pre-order In China: What We Know So Far News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Come this October 28, Redmi will take the wraps off a new smartphone series. Well, the next-generation Redmi Note smartphones will be unveiled. These devices are constantly teased online via a slew of teasers and posters, thereby revealing what we can expect from them. Now, the upcoming smartphones have been listed for pre-order.

Redmi Note 11 Pre-order

The company has started accepting pre-orders for the high-end models in the series - the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ via the online retailer JD.com. It lets interested buyers pre-order these phones by depositing 100 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,150) or 200 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,300) depending on the model.

Notably, both the Redmi Note 11 series smartphones will arrive in three storage configurations such as 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage space, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage space. The Redmi Note 11 Pro will arrive in four color options while the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will come in three color options.

Redmi Note 11: What To Expect?

For now, nothing much is known about the Redmi Note 11 smartphone series. From the previous generation models, we can expect three smartphones to be launched - the Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

Recently, Redmi teased that the upcoming smartphone series could arrive with 120W fast charging support. However, we expect this fast charging feature to be limited only to the Pro+ model.

If the speculations are to go by, then the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ might feature a Samsung AMOLED display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device could get the power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset alongside up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

When it comes to the imaging department, there could be a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

Other goodies of the Redmi Note 11 series include dual speakers, an IR blaster, X-axis linear motor, and NFC. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is likely to arrive in Mysterious Blackland, Time Quiet Purple colors, and Shallow Dream Galaxy color options.

Best Mobiles in India