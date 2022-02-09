Redmi Note 11S, Note 11 4G, Redmi Smart TV X43, Smart Band India Launch: Where To Watch Event? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is all set to make a slew of announcements for the Indian market today. The company is gearing up to bring the Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 4G, Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Smart TV X43 to the country. Except the smart TV that is touted to be an entertainment powerhouse, the other devices are already official in the global markets.

Redmi Launch Event Livestream

The launch event in India is slated to happen at 12 PM today and it will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel for fans across the country to stay updated with the action as it unfolds. If you want to watch the launch event, then you can catch the event with the embedded video below.

Already, we have been coming across several aspects regarding these devices. Given that smartphones and the wearable are already official, we know all their details except for the price in the country.

Currently, the Redmi Smart TV 43 offers a 43-inch display and it is a FHD+ panel. On the other hand, the upcoming Redmi TV X43 sports a 4K display and it is tipped to arrive with 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support as well. The Redmi Smart Band is expected to be priced under Rs. 5,000.

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

The Redmi Note 11S has been launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Eye-care mode. It has a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera sensor. The smartphone arrives with an IP53 rating for splash resistance and has other goodies such as dual stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 11 topped with MIUI 13 custom skin.

Connectivity-wise, the Redmi Note 11S includes standard aspects such as 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth 5.0. Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 11S flaunts a quad-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for portrait and macro shots. A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support fuels the smartphone.

Redmi Note 11 4G Specifications

When it comes to the Redmi Note 11, the smartphone bestows a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole camera. Connectivity features of the smartphone include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Redmi Note 11 4G makes use of a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs Android 11 topped with MIUI 13 custom skin. The other aspects of the Redmi smartphone in question include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes.

We need to wait for a few more hours to know the exact pricing and availability details of these Redmi devices in India.

