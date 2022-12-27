Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition Launched: Price, Specifications News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

Redmi hosted its mega new year conference in China today where it launched a host of new smartphones and accessories. The event saw the launch of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition, the latest member under the Note 12 series from the company. The Speed Edition of the Redmi Note 12 Pro is a tweaked version with a faster processor and upgraded camera.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition May Launch as Poco X5 Pro

As per leaks, the Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition may launch in global markets, including India as a Poco flagship. The smartphone is tipped to launch as the Poco X5 Pro globally. However, the company is yet to confirm the development.

Redmi Note 12 Pro Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition has two new features, an upgraded camera, and a new processor. The smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It's built on a 6nm manufacturing process, coupled with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone also packs a large 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging out of the box.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition sports a 108MP primary camera at the back, along with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the smartphone includes a 16MP front camera.

The rest of the specifications are the same as the regular Redmi Note 12 Pro, confirmed to launch in India on January 5. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 900 nits peak brightness and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

Redmi has also secured IP53 dust and water resistance rating for the smartphone. It also features NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster.

Redmi Note 12 Series Launching in India on January 5

While Redmi has not confirmed whether the Speed Edition will launch in India, the company is gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 12 Series in India early next year. Redmi has sent out invites for a January 5 launch event where it will be launching the Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and the Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

