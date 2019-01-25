Redmi Note 7 now supports Super Night Scene Mode: Improves low-light photograpghy

Redmi Note 7, the first Redmi smartphone with a 48 MP primary camera sensor has received a new software update to enhance the low-light photography further.

Just like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 and the Poco F1, the Redmi Note 7 is capable of capturing images with great details even in low light conditions, thanks to Super Night Scene Mode. The latest OTA update for the Redmi Note 7 has enabled Super Night Scene Mode, which captures images continuously with different explore and then stitch them back to create an image with improved clarity.

The Redmi Note 7 is the most affordable smartphone from the company to support Super Night Mode. This is good news for India users, as Xiaomi India head Manu Jain recently confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 will launch in India. As of now, there is information on the exact date of launch, considering the recent development, Redmi Note 7 is most likely to launch in the first two weeks of February.

Redmi Note 7 specifications

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2340 x 1080p, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display has a tiny water-drop notch on the top with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, offering higher screen to body ratio compared to other Xiaomi Redmi smartphones.

The Redmi Note 7 in total has three cameras, two on the back, and one on the front. The primary camera unit consists of a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor with a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with support for AI.

Like most of the Redmi Note series smartphones, the Redmi Note 7 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support via USB type C with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie and is expected to receive MIUI 11 update in the coming days.