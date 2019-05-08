Redmi Note 7 Pro flash sale today in India: Price, specs and offers News oi-Karan Sharma Redmi Note 7 Pro all set to go on flash sale today in India. Here is how you can grab the smartphone with best offers.

If you missed the previous sale than this is another chance to grab Redmi Note 7 Pro as the smartphone will be up for sale today in India. You can make your purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Like always the smartphone will be up for grabs at 12 pm IST. So if you are interested to purchase one then you must consider the following offers and specifications before buying.

As we know this is a flash sale and Redmi never disclose the number of units in it. So you have to be very quick while making payment and placing your order before the phone went out of stock.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price and offers

Redmi Note 7 Pro will be up for grabs at Rs 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost you Rs 16,999. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available in Neptune Blue, Nebular Red, and Space Black color options.

Jio subscribers will receive double data offer on prepaid recharge of Rs 198 and above. Meanwhile, the Airtel customers will get 1,120GB data along with unlimited calling.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC clubbed with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

On the optical front, it sports dual rear camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED Flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000mAH battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4.0 standard for fast charging. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie on top of MIUI 10.