Redmi Note 7 Pro now available in Nebula Red and Space Black in India News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Redmi Note 7 Pro receives new color variants for Indian market. Now available in Nebula Red and Space Black. All you need to know about the new color variants.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 7 Pro back in February this year in India. At the time of launch, the company announced 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage was up for grabs at Rs 16,999. The smartphones went on sale from March 13 and April 10 respectively. But that time Xiaomi only launched the smartphones available in Neptune Blue color variant. Now, Flipkart and Mi.com have listed both the Nebula Red and Space Black color variants which are already going on sale starting today.

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with 81.37% screen-to-body ratio. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9 along with a waterdrop notch design. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 675 SoC, clubbed with above-mentioned RAM and storage configuration.

On the optical front, the Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. Some AI based features are AI scene detection, AI Portrait 2.0, and Night mode. At the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that comes with Quick Charge 4.0 support. The smartphone runs Android Pie 9.0 with MIUI 10 out of the box. Sensors include a rear fingerprint sensor, an accelerometer, proximity and a compass.

If you are interested in these new color variants then you can grab them from Flipkart and Mi.com, we can also expect the offline avalibility in the Mi Stores and local retailers soon.