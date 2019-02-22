Redmi Note 7 Pro to be priced around Rs. 21,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here’s how much the Redmi Note 7 Pro might cost.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi appears to be gearing up to launch the Redmi Note 7 Pro sometime next week in its home market China. The general manager of the brand, Lu Weibing took to Weibo lately to confirm that the device will be unveiled next week but the exact launch date remains unknown.

Despite this confirmation, the rumors and speculations regarding the smartphone seem not to cease. Fresh information regarding the device comes from the same executive via Weibo. He has divulged what could be the alleged Redmi Note 7 Pro price but this is not the exact pricing of the device but just shared a rough idea of how much it might cost.

Redmi Note 7 Pro price

As per the Weibo post by Weibing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro price was leaked while responding to a fan. The fan had questioned how would he choose between the newly launched Mi 9 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. In response to this, the Xiaomi executive replied that buyers should go for the Redmi device if their budget is RMB 2,000 (approx. Rs. 21,200) and Mi 9 if their budget is RMB 3,000 (approx. Rs. 32,000). Eventually, this reply makes us believe that the Redmi Note 7 Pro could be priced around RMB 2,000 (approx. Rs. 21,000).

Redmi Note 7 Pro rumored specs

Going by the existing reports, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is rumored to be launched with a Snapdragon 675 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 660 SoC as the Redmi Note 7. This processor is likely to be paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It is tipped to use a 48MP rear camera with the Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung GM1 sensor. The device is also speculated to arrive with a standard 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. We can also expect Android 9 Pie out of the box.

Via