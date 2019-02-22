Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro launch likely pegged for next week News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu It looks like we are nearing the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

We have been coming across reports regarding two smartphones under the Redmi lineup - the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro. One of these phones went official in China in January and is also slated to be launched in India on February 28. At the time of announcing the device, it was confirmed by the company that the Pro variant will use the Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 sensor used on the Redmi Note 7.

Recently, we came across reports that the Redmi Note 7 will employ a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 660 that was used in the other variant. Now, the Redmi President Lu Weibing has taken to Weibo to confirm that the device will be announced next week. However, there is no word regarding the exact launch date as of now.

Xiaomi Snapdragon 675 SoC phone

Back in 2018, there were reports that Xiaomi will launch a smartphone that uses the Snapdragon 675 SoC. Notable this chipset is based on the 11nm process technology and uses 2 Cortex A76 cores for performance and 6 Cortex A55 cores for efficiency. This chipset also comes with features such as enhanced AI Engine, Kryo 460 CPU, Adreno 612 GPU and Spectra 250 ISP. This processor also supports triple rear cameras, portrait mode and 3D Face Unlock. It comes with X12 LTE model supporting up to 600Mbps download speeds and 3x carrier acceleration.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro rumored specs

Going by the rumors and speculations, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is believed to arrive with a 6.3-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch display with an in-display fingerprint sensor surrounded by thin bezels measuring nearly 1.95mm in thickness. The device is also speculated to be fueled by a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support. We already know that it will use the 48MP primary camera sensor as the Redmi Note 7 with a Sony sensor as mentioned above.