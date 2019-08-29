ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Prior To Official Launch

    Redmi is hosting a launch event to showcase its next-generation Note series smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs in China today, (August 29th). There have been several leaks and speculations about the specifications of the Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro. The latest leak on Weibo gives out the possible specs sheet of the Pro model just ahead of the official launch.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Prior To Launch

     

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

    According to the leak, the smartphone will come with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The MediaTek Helio G90T SoC will power the smartphone backed with 6/8GB RAM and 64/128GB ROM with a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

    As per the cameras, the phone has a quad-camera setup with a 64MP Samsung GW-1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP 2CM macro lens. Besides, there is also a 20MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Complete Specifications Leaked Prior To Launch

    Do note that, the focusing distance for the macro lens on the Realme 5, and the Realme 5 Pro is 4CM and the Note 8 Pro's camera module is likely to offer better macro shots due to shorter focus distance.

    The device will be fueled by a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging support via the USB-Type C port. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top and the Redmi Note 8 Pro also have the NFC support.

     

    A previous leak suggested that the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost CNY 1499 (approx Rs. 15,000), while the high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 2099 (approx Rs. 21,000), making it one of the most expensive Redmi Note smartphones. As of now, there is no information on the launch of these phones in India. Considering the trend, these smartphones are likely to go official before the end of 2019.

    Our Opinion On The Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

    Considering the leaked specifications, the smartphone looks like a great mid-tier smartphone that can take on the likes of the Realme 5 Pro and other similarly priced models. Stay tuned to GizBot for more coverage on the Redmi Note 8 and the Note 8 Pro.

