Redmi Note 8 Pro Finally Receives Android 10 OS Update With Latest Security Patch News oi-Vivek

Redmi Note 8 Pro was launched along with the Redmi Note 8 in late 2019. The latter received an Android 10 OS update a few months back, whereas the Note 8 Pro owners are still waiting for Android 10 OS update. It looks like Xiaomi has finally rolled out the MIUI 11 update based on the latest version of Android for the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is based on the MediaTek Helio G90T SoC and optimizing the latest Android OS for this chipset might have caused this delay. Better late than never, the update is finally rolling out to select users and it should be available for everyone in the next few days.

The update is around 2GB in size and comes with the build number MIUI 11.0.2.0 QGGEUXM. Make sure that the phone is connected to a high-speed Wi-Fi and has at least 5GB of free internal storage for a seamless update process.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Android 10 Update New Features

According to the changelog, the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with February 2020 security patch and increases the system security. Besides, it now offers optimized localized payment security for Indian users. The overall UI should remain identical, as the smartphone was already running on MIUI 11 based on Android 9 Pie OS.

Should You Buy Redmi Note 8 Pro In 2020?

The Redmi Note 8 Pro, with a recent price cut, is now available for Rs. 13,999, which makes it an excellent smartphone, especially for gamers. It does come with a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, which makes it one of the best camera smartphones under Rs. 15,000. Now, with the Android 10 OS update, the Redmi Note 8 Pro does offer the latest Android OS and security patch.

Besides, it also has 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging and an 18W fast charger included in the box that will further sweeten the deal. However, if you are into content consumption, then the Realme XT might be a better deal, as it comes with an AMOLED display, unlike the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which has an IPS LCD screen.

Via

Best Mobiles in India