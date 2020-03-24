Redmi Note 9S Announced: Price, Specifications And More

Besides the launch of the smartphone in Singapore, Malaysia and a few other markets, Xiaomi introduced the Mi Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 1C and the Mi Smart Compact Projector in select markets.

Redmi Note 9S Price

The Redmi Note 9S has been launched in two storage configurations. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at RM 799 (approx. Rs. 14,000) and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at RM 899 (approx. Rs. 15,799). It has been launched in Interstellar Gray, Glacier White, and Aurora Blue color variants.

Redmi Note 9S Specifications

The Redmi Note 9S features a glass sandwich design and is fitted with a 6.67-inch punch-hole display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under its hood, the Redmi smartphone makes use of a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor teamed up with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage space. Also, there is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of expandable memory.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 9S features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary Sony ISOCELL GM2 sensor with PDAF, Super Stabilization, slow-mo video recording, 4K video recording at 30fps, and f/1.79 aperture. There is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 5MP tertiary macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a punch-hole cutout to house the 16MP AI selfie camera sensor with palm shutter as well as portrait mode.

There are standard connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, VoWiFi, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and GPS/GLONASS. And, a 5020mAh battery powers the device from within along with 18W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 9S: Other Features

As it is the global variant of the newly launched Redmi Note 9 Pro, this new smartphone has similar features. The Redmi Note 9S runs MIUI 11 with Android 10, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, bottom-firing speakers, an Aura Balance design, dual microphones along with noise cancellation, and P2i splash-proof coating.