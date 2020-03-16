Just In
Xiaomi Reveals Redmi Note 9S Launch Date; What To Expect
Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Note 9 Pro Max hit the market last week. But, Xiaomi isn't done with the Note 9 series just yet. A new tweet suggests that the Chinese company will soon be launching the Redmi Note 9S on March 23 in Singapore.
Redmi Note 9S Coming Soon
A new teaser poster released via Xiaomi's official Twitter handle gives us a sneak peek regarding the upcoming Redmi smartphone. It's now been confirmed that the Redmi Note 9S will feature a quad rear camera setup, just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro. There is also a punch-hole display, dubbed as the 'DotDisplay'.
Some of the other details include a code-name 'Merlin' and the model number M2003J6A1G. The rest are merely speculations and comparisons with the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. The Note 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, but it's unclear which chipset will be packed for the Note 9S. It could be Snapdragon or a MediaTek SoC.
The wait is over, and we are excited to announce:— Xiaomi Singapore #PowerToWin (@XiaomiSingapore) March 14, 2020
Redmi Note 9S, see you on 23 March 2020!#RedmiNote9S #PowerToWin #Redmi #XiaomiSG #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/zxD9YnjKjO
The Redmi Note 9S could pack 4GB or 6GB RAM variants paired with 64GB or 128GB storage options. It could also feature a Full HD+ screen but could feature a slightly smaller screen size as compared to the 6.67-inch screen in the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Battery details are speculated to pack a 5,020 mAh with 18W fast charging support, just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro.
Redmi Note 9 Expected In India
Apart from the Redmi Note 9S, another model is also expected to launch soon. Xiaomi is said to be working on the Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India is a few weeks. The leaked information reveals that the Redmi Note 9 will pack features similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro, but will have a different form factor and a new design.
Could Xiaomi launch two more smartphones under the Note 9 series? A lot of information is still missing, but we might know more in the coming days, especially with the launch date of the Redmi Note 9S round the corner.
