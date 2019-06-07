ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Oppo Reno Offer – Avail Benefits Worth Rs. 9,100

    Recently, the Oppo Reno smartphones were launched in India. Well, two devices under the Reno series - the standard Oppo Reno and the Reno 10x Zoom were launched in the country. These smartphones are up for sale starting from today via the e-commerce portal Flipkart. And, Reliance Jio offers many attractive benefits for the buyers of these smartphones.

    Reliance Jio Oppo Reno Offer – Avail Benefits Worth Rs. 9,100

     

    Flipkart offers exchange discount on trading in your old smartphone for a new Oppo Reno or Reno 10x Zoom. Notably, the e-commerce portal offers up to Rs. 21,000 exchange discount on select models. Besides this, there are other attractive offers from bank partners and no cost EMI payment option as well.

    Reliance Jio Oppo Reno Offers

    The Reliance Jio subscribers who buy the Oppo Reno or Reno 10x Zoom are eligible to receive benefits worth Rs. 9,100. Detailing the same, buyers will get 50% discount on the recharges. Basically, the telco will provide a cashback of 150 on every consecutive recharge for a period of 39 months, which is a benefit of Rs. 5,850.

    To avail this cashback, users have to recharge for Rs. 299 every month and get Rs. 150 cashback, which will take the cost of the plan down to Rs. 149 per month. And, the Rs. 299 prepaid plan from Jio offers 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

    Apart from this, Reliance Jio also offers vouchers from Cleartrip worth Rs. 3,250. These vouchers or coupons can be used by buyers of the new Oppo smartphones to get discount on hotel and flight bookings made on the platform. On the whole, buyers will get up to Rs. 9,100 discount from Jio.

    Oppo Reno, Reno 10x Zoom Price In India

    Oppo Reno smartphones were launched in India last week. The standard variant was launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 32,990. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom was launched in two variants - a base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 49,990 respectively.

     

    Our Take On The Jio Offer

    Well, if you are a Jio prepaid subscriber and you buy any of the new Oppo Reno smartphones, then you will be eligible to get these lucrative offers. Given that you will get interesting benefits, you should not be missing on the consecutive recharges, which will definitely save your money to a great extent.

    Friday, June 7, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
