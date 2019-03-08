Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 series News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Telecom offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 series phones are detailed here.

Earlier this week, Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 series smartphones including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e in India starting from Rs. 55,900. These smartphones are all set to go on sale starting from today across all the major online and offline channels.

As the sale debuts, the telecom operators have joined hands with Samsung to provide exclusive discounts to their subscribers buying these new phones. Well, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone have teamed up to offer attractive benefits with the new Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e smartphones. With these offers, buyers can avail up to Rs. 14,997 discount on these devices.

Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 phones

Airtel lets its subscribers upgrade to these new Samsung smartphones with a cashback of Rs. 3,600. the cashback will be credited in the form of prepaid recharge packs of Rs. 349 via the My Airtel app for 24 months or 24 recharges based on which is earlier. The telco is also offering these phones at Rs. 7,499 down payment and Rs. 2,599 EMI per month with inbuilt postpaid plan via the Airtel online store.

Reliance Jio offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 phones

Jio users can get these new smartphones with up to Rs. 14,997 benefits. The telco offers unlimited services for one year without any extra cost. Also, buyers of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e will get double data benefits on recharging with the Rs. 4,999 annual prepaid recharge plan. To make it clear, this long-term recharge plan will provide 350GB+350GB 4G data without any specific daily usage limit and another year with 700GB data benefits without any additional cost.

Vodafone offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 phones

When it comes to Vodafone, the RED postpaid subscribers can get Rs. 6,000 worth benefits including free Netflix subscription for a year with the Galaxy S10 smartphones. In addition to prepaid, the postpaid users of Vodafone Idea can also avail the benefits starting from Rs. 499. The subscribers can buy these smartphones will get 2GB daily data for a period of 12 months. These offers are applicable only on purchasing any of the new Samsung phones via the official Vodafone website.

In addition to these, HDFC credit and debit card users will get Rs. 6,000 additional cashback, no cost EMI and up to Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus. Furthermore, Samsung offers the Galaxy Buds priced at Rs. 9,990 for as low as Rs. 4,999 along with these phones.