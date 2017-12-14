Reliance JioPhone joins the bandwagon of ‘Made in India’ phones

One of the much-hyped mobile phones launched this year is the Reliance JioPhone. The device has received an overwhelming response in the industry and this evident with the massive demand for the smart feature phone among the buyers.

The recent buzz about the JioPhone is that the device will soon be a 'Made in India' phone. Reportedly, there are reports suggesting that Reliance Jio Infocomm headed by Mukesh Ambani is in plans to shift the production of the 4G feature phone to India. This step is claimed to have been taken due to the supply related issues at the facility of its Chinese vendor. It is claimed that Ambani has already sought after a vendor in Chennai to make the feature phone but the name of the vendor is claimed to be undisclosed for now.

The first batch of JioPhone comprising of 6 million units were produced in the China unit. In the second batch, the company assured to ship 10 million units and due to the increase in demand, the manufacturing of the device is claimed to have started in Chennai as well.

The report further adds that Jio might not meet its target of achieving a sales of 200 million units of the JioPhone by December 2018. The reason for the same is cited to be inability of the fulfillment team in China to manufacture the device.

At the time of announcing the JioPhone, Mukesh Ambani announced that they are targeting to deliver 5 million units of the JioPhone every week in the country. He had noted that the production of the feature phone will start in India in last quarter of the year. And, it looks like this has come to reality right now.

Well, it appears that it is time for the company to switch its gears as they had been failing continuously to meet the shipment of the JioPhone and their target ever since the device was launched in July. We recently came across a report that the company is in plans to stop the JioPhone production in order to shift its focus to a low-cost Android smartphone. Also, JioPhone recently received Google Assistant with support for both English and Hindi.