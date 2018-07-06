Samsung announces world's first 7nm LLP ARM Mobile Processor with a 3GHz clock speed

Samsung has already established itself in the field of silicon and electronics as Samsung is the only company, which has a capability of designing and manufacturing a processor. And now, the company might reach a new milestone by launching a flagship Mobile Solution with a whopping 3 GHz clock speed, which has been never achieved on an ARM-based processor.

The story does not end there, in fact, this could be the first Mobile Processor, which will be based on 7/5nm LPP (Low Power Plus) technology. To achieve this, the company has collaborated with ARM. The mass production of the chipsets based on this technology will begin in the 2nd half of 2018. The chipset will be based on ARM-A76 processor.

The process of manufacturing either the 11nm or the 7nm LPP includes EUV lithography technology to achieve 80 percent yield for 256 megabit (Mb) SRAM (static random-access memory).

Ryan Lee, Vice President and Head of Foundry Marketing at Samsung Electronics said:

Building an extensive and differentiated design ecosystem is a must for our foundry customers. Collaboration with Arm in the fields of IP solutions is crucial to increase high-performance computing power and accelerate the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities.

Kelvin Low, vice president of marketing, Physical Design Group at Arm said:

Arm and Samsung Foundry have collaborated on a large number of chips using Artisan physical IP on Samsung Foundry process technologies. Samsung Foundry's 7LPP and 5LPE nodes are innovative process technologies which will meet our mutual customers' needs to deliver the next generation of advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) from mobile to hyperscale datacenters.

What does this means to end user?

Samsung will be the first company to use the latest processors on its flagship smartphone. Going by the time frame (mass production of 7nm LPP chipsets from 2nd of 2018), the Samsung Galaxy S10 could be the first smartphone to come with this processor offering a phenomenal performance. Do note that, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is also expected to use the same 7nm LPP technology and Samsung could be the possible manufacturer for the same as well, which is also expected to feature on the Samsung Galaxy S10, which will be available in North America.

Source