Samsung announces world's first 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM for smartphones: Should you care?

Samsung recently announced that the company is working on 7nm and 5nm mobile processors. And now, the company has officially announced the world's first 8 GB RAM for smartphones using LPDDR5 technology, which will power the upcoming flagship smartphones.

Going by the recent trend, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 could be the first smartphone to come equipped with the LPDDR5 RAM. However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 (SX) will have the LPDDR5 RAM for sure.

Salient features

Data speed of 6,400 megabits per second, compared to the 4266 megabits speed on the LPDDR4x RAM type, which is used on most of the flagship smartphones of 2017 and 2018

Can transfer up to 14 FHD movies (each of 3.7 GB size) in just a second

Comes with either 6400 MB/s or 5500 MB/s with a required voltage of 1.1 Volts and 1.05 Volts, respectively

Based on 10 nm processor, which consumes less power compared to the LPDDR4x or the LPDDR4 with features like deep sleep mode to conserve battery, which consumes 30% less battery compared to the LPDDR4x

AI Ready and Machine learning ready technology

Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering at Samsung Electronics

This development of 8Gb LPDDR5 represents a major step forward for low-power mobile memory solutions. We will continue to expand our next-generation 10nm-class DRAM lineup as we accelerate the move toward greater use of premium memory across the global landscape.

Conclusion

Finally, the LPDDR5 technology is trickling down to smartphones and the Samsung smartphones will be the first set of devices to use this technology on its upcoming flagship smartphones and companies like Apple, Google, OnePlus, and Xiaomi might follow the suite in the coming days.

This is a huge development in terms of smartphones, where we can expect to see smartphones which are as powerful as a full-sized PC in just a couple of years.

Intially, the LPDDR5 RAM will cost more and this RAM and we might not see many smartphones using this technology, which are priced less than Rs 50,000. However, in a long haul, when the mass productions of the LPDDR5 RAM becomes stable more and more smartphones will start using the latest RAM even on the entry-level smartphones.