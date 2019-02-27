Samsung confirms Galaxy A50 pricing ahead of India launch News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung recently introduced its Galaxy A30 and A50 smartphones globally. Now the company has revealed the pricing of the phone which you should consider before buying the smartphone.

South Korean tech giant Samsung announced its Galaxy A30 and A50 on Monday in its full glory. Although the company has not mentioned any details about the pricing or availability of the smartphones, the Samsung Netherlands revealed that the Galaxy A50 will come with a price tag of EUR 349 (Approx Rs 28,100). On the other hand, a report from Samsung's South Korea arm claims that both the smartphones will start rolling out in the mid-March.

The Samsung Netherlands has also confirmed the rollout of Galaxy A50 by the mid of next month. However, the pricing of the Galaxy A30 is still not clear. The media invites are being sent out already by Samsung India for February 28 in Mumbai. The company is said to announce India release of the Galaxy "A" series smartphone at the event.

According to Samsung Germany's arm, it will be launching the Galaxy A50 in the month of April. As mentioned about the Galaxy A50 will come with a price tag of EUR 349 (approx Rs 28,100). Do note that the India pricing will differ from the Netherlands pricing. So that this information with the pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement of the pricing of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A50 specification

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy A50 bestows a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ display along with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch on the top along with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, clubbed with 4GB and 6GB of RAM with 64GB and 128GB storage. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Galaxy A50 features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 25MP + 8MP with an ultra-wide angle lens + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 25MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a non-removable 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy A30 specification

The company introduced the Galaxy A30 with the same 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. This one also comes with a waterdrop notch and 19:5:9 aspect ratio display. The heart of the smartphone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor.

The Galaxy A30 is backed by 3GB and 4GB of RAM along with 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card.

On the camera part, the smartphone offers a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP +5MP camera sensor complemented by an LED flash. The front camera comes with a 16MP sensor which is mean for taking selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy A30 is juiced by a non-removable 4,000 battery and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the back panel.