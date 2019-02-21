Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone India launch pegged for February 28 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu We can expect the upcoming Galaxy A smartphone to combat with the Redmi Note 7.

Recently, the Galaxy A series smartphones have been hitting the rumor mills. Notably, these smartphones have starting making rounds after the launch of the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. It is said that the company will launch a slew of models including the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A20 Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 but official confirmation is awaited.

As per latest reports, the Galaxy A series phones are speculated to arrive in March but the Galaxy Members app has a different claim. The brand has informed the users of this app that there will be an event on February 28 to unveil a Galaxy A series smartphone in India. This is quite intriguing as the Galaxy M30 India launch is to happen on February 27.

Samsung Galaxy A series launch date

As per SamMobile, the invite as seen in the Galaxy Members app reads, "This Feb, unveil the power with the all-new Samsung Galaxy A series! Mark Your Calendars for the 28th Feb." It claims that the brand will showcase the upcoming smartphone in Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai. We can expect pop-up stores to be set up in the above-mentioned cities for the new Galaxy A smartphone.

Expect for the launch date, Samsung appears to have not revealed any further information regarding what to expect. We do not know if it is the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A30 or Galaxy A50. But the Galaxy A50 images have been hitting the headlines of late. Going by the recent reports, the Samsung Galaxy A50 is believed to be the most advanced offering in this series. It is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, an octa-core Exynos 9610 SoC and Infinity U AMOLED display.

Could be a rival to Redmi Note 7

Coincidentally, Xiaomi, the arch-rival of Samsung has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 7 with a 48MP camera will be launched in India on February 28. So, if the upcoming Galaxy A smartphone is launched on the same date, then we can expect a really tough challenge between the two phones.