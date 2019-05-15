ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy A series success evident from overall sales

    Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones have gained good traction among buyers across India.

    By
    |

    Samsung launched the Galaxy A series smartphones starting from Rs. 8,490 to compete against its Chinese counterparts and regain the lost foothold in the Indian market. These phones came as a replacement to the Galaxy J series of affordable smartphones in the market. It looks like the company's plans have paved off pretty well.

    Samsung Galaxy A series success evident from overall sales

     

    Samsung has announced that its Galaxy A series smartphones have surpassed sales of $1 billion (approx. Rs. 7 crore) in just 70 days of their launch. It was also announced that the sales is all set to reach the target of $4 billion (approx. Rs. 8 crore) by the end of this year. Back in February, Samsung aimed to achieve $4 billion revenue in India this year from the Galaxy A series smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy A series success

    The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Office Ranjivjit Singh stated to PTI that they have six models in the Galaxy A series and are receiving a good response from consumers across the country. Also, the entry-level Galaxy A2 Core is expected to drive the sales volume further helping them achieve the target revenue they aim to generate this year.

    Besides the Galaxy A series, the company also introduced the Galaxy M series smartphones that are also witnessing a great traction among buyers. And, he added that the flagship Galaxy S10 series smartphones is doing extremely well in the country with a market share of 77% in the premium market priced above Rs. 30,000.

    Earlier this year, the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones were launched by the company. Following these, the Galaxy A70 was also launched in the country. And, there are claims that the Galaxy A80 with a punch-hole display could be launched in India next month though an official confirmation is awaited. Moreover, the company has priced these smartphones competitively to make them successful.

     

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
