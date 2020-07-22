Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Announced: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has been unveiled in Indonesia without much fanfare. It is an affordable device that boots Android 10 (Go Edition) and features thick bezels at the top and bottom, which eliminates the necessity to have a notch. And, it bundles entry-level specifications similar to other similar devices.

Prior to the launch of this smartphone, it has been surfaced on numerous leaks and speculations revealing the details of the device. And, most of these specifications of the Samsung Android Go smartphone are similar to these reports.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has been unveiled with a more compact 5.3-inch PLS HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 and thick bezels. Under its hood, the device makes use of a MediaTek MT6739 SoC teamed up with 1GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space. And, there is a microSD card slot supporting expandable storage space.

Running Android 10 (Go Edition), the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core features an 8MP rear camera sensor along with an LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera sensor. The other goodies of the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core include a 3.5mm audio jack, a hybrid SIM slot and a 3300mAh battery. As it is an entry-level smartphone, there isn't any fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core has been launched with a price tag of IDR 999,000 (approx. Rs. 5,000). This is the pricing of the smartphone as a part of the introductory offer, which is until July 23. From July 24, the pricing of the Samsung smartphone will be IDR 1,099,000 (approx. Rs. 5,600). The device will be available in three color options such as red, black, and blue.

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing and release date of this smartphone in India and other global markets remain unknown for now. We can expect the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core to be launched in India soon as this is a major market for the company. And, the affordable smartphones sell in the country and help Samsung capitalize on the market.

Best Mobiles in India