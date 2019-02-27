Samsung Galaxy A10 renders leak revealing its design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy A10 appears to miss out on a fingerprint sensor.

Recently, Samsung hit the headlines as it unveiled the much-rumored Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones. Previously, the company was rumored to unveil three smartphones in the A series including the Galaxy A10 as well. And, there are speculations that all these three devices will be launched in India on February 28.

Now, the alleged renders of the entry-level offering in the series - the Samsung Galaxy A10 have hit the web. These renders have been spotted on Slashleaks and show the design of the smartphone from all angles.

Samsung Galaxy A10 renders

Going by the leaked renders, the Galaxy A10 is likely to arrive with an Infinity-V display with a small notch at the top to house the selfie camera. Also, it looks like the device will miss out on a fingerprint sensor. Similar to the budget smartphones from its rivals, this one might also miss out on this aspect and rely on Face Unlock and other authentication features.

From the renders, we can see that there is a notch at the top as it flaunts an Infinity-V display and a relatively thin bottom bezel as well. There is no rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the bottom top, there is a 3.5mm headphone jack while the right edge has the power and volume controls.

Galaxy A10 rumored specs

Based on the previous reports, we can expect this upcoming Samsung smartphone to run Android 9 Pie, and flaunt a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is likely to use an octa-core Exynos 7884B SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with expandable storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

This smartphone is rumored to arrive with a single 13MP rear camera with f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects of this smartphone are likely to include a 4000mAh battery and a micro USB charging port.