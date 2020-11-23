Samsung Galaxy A12 Gets Bluetooth Certification; Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A12 is among the soon-to-debut smartphones from the South Korean company. While the precise launch date hasn't been revealed yet, new reports suggest an imminent launch. The Samsung Galaxy A12 with the model number SM-A125F_DSN was spotted at a Bluetooth certification site, confirming that it would launch soon.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Expected Features

The Bluetooth listing doesn't reveal any particular specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A12. However, the phone with the same model number has been spotted at other certification listings, including Geekbench and a Russian certification website. The listings have given us an idea of what to expect.

That said, there are several details still missing. For one, the exact size of the smartphone is still a mystery. The Samsung Galaxy A12 is expected to flaunt a waterdrop notch on the display to house the selfie camera. The display is expected to be LCD as there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The design also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom.

The Geekbench listing has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy A12 would draw power from the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 3GB RAM. The phone would likely launch in two storage models of 32GB and 64GB. Plus, there could be a 4GB RAM variant as well, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Other details include a quad-camera setup with likely a 48MP primary shooter. The specifics of the other camera sensors, including the selfie camera are still under wraps. Although a new phone, the Samsung Galaxy A12 would run Android 10 out-of-the-box. Another report suggests the upcoming phone would launch in black, blue, red, and white color options.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Launch: What To Expect

The Bluetooth certification is one of the indications that a phone's launch is nearing. For now, it's unclear where the Samsung Galaxy A12 would debut, but it would likely make it to the Indian market. Like other Galaxy A smartphones, this too would fall in the mid-range segment. Although the pricing is unclear, the Samsung Galaxy A12 would likely ship for under Rs. 20K.

