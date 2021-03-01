Samsung Galaxy A32 With 5,000 mAh Battery Launching On March 5: When And Where To Buy News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy A32 is the latest Galaxy A smartphone set to debut soon. According to the Samsung India page, the Galaxy A32 would be launching on March 5 and would go on sale the same day. To note, the Samsung Galaxy A32 is available in both 4G and 5G models in several markets including the UK and Russia.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Launch

As noted, the Samsung Galaxy A32 will be launching on March 5 and will begin sale the same day. It looks like the smartphone will be available in several options like Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White colors. If reports are to be believed, India would be getting only the 4G model, which would likely cost under Rs. 25,000.

That said, a 5G model could launch a little later. Presently, the Samsung India website has a microsite for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32. Interested buyers can sign up with their details to know more about the smartphone. Additionally, the Notify Me button is available to get more updates about it.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Features

Since the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is already available in other markets, we have a fair idea of what to expect. The new Samsung smartphone flaunts a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch for the camera. Speaking of cameras, the new smartphone will pack a quad-camera setup at the rear.

This would include a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth shooter. From the looks of it, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A32 launch in India could be a slightly different model, as the Russian model came with a 2MP sensor. For selfies, there's a 20MP camera in the waterdrop notch.

The exact chipset is still under wraps, but reports suggest it could be the MediaTek Helio G80 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support is also featured on the Samsung Galaxy A32. With the launch just around the corner, we'll know more about the pricing and precise features soon.

Best Mobiles in India