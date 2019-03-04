Samsung Galaxy A40 price leaks ahead of launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Galaxy A40 could be the next smartphone in the A series.

Recently, Samsung unveiled three new smartphones in its A series - the Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50. These smartphones were launched in India starting from Rs. 8,490. Two of these phones have already gone on sale while the Galaxy A10 is yet to be made available. Now, the pricing details of another smartphone in the series has emerged online.

Recently, the support page for the Samsung Galaxy A40 went live in Europe hinting at its imminent launch. Now, ahead of its launch, its pricing in Europe has emerged online. Going by the existing reports, the Galaxy A40 is likely to arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with Samsung's One UI. It is also believed that this device will be launched first in Europe. We can expect it to arrive in India but there is no specific time frame for the same.

Samsung Galaxy A40 price leaks

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the alleged Galaxy A40 is likely to be priced at 249 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000). This smartphone might be launched in Europe sometime soon though there is no word regarding a specific launch date. The report goes on stating that Samsung might bring it to India as well as the company announced that it will launch Galaxy A series smartphones each month till June this year.

Rumored Galaxy A40 specifications

The support page for the upcoming Samsung smartphone spilled the beans regarding is specifications. Going by the same, the smartphone is likely to arrive with an Exynos 7885 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM. It is likely to be launched in a slew of European markets such as France, Poland, UK and Germany.

Besides this, there are claims that the company could be working on another A series smartphone - Galaxy A90. This one is likely to be launched with a sliding or rotating camera system, which can be used as both the front and rear camera based on how it is held. This one is likely to feature a Snapdragon 710 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.